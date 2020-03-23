Annie Idibia & 2Baba are 7 Years Stronger Together 💪🏽 💕

2Baba and his lovely wife Annie Idibia have been a through a lot together but with each year, their love seems to only grow stronger and better. It’s been seven years since they both took their marital vows and to mark the occasion, Annie took to her Instagram to share a cute video.

In the video, the couple were seen in the bathroom having fun together and vibing to a song by 2Baba himself. She captioned the video: ” Happy Annie-versary To Us♥️♥️♥️♥️😍 F O R E V E R ♥️”