Watch the Kabusa Oriental Choir Spread the Word on “Coronavirus” | WATCH

The amusing Kabusa Oriental Choir is back, and this time they perform an educative track on Coronavirus.

The special ministration titled “The Corona Song” is led by the choir in their Anglican diocese.

They say:

COVIDUS 1 VS 9 😷

In today’s mass, we’re celebrating Mothers’ day in style; turn to the book of Covidus 1: 9 – ” Beware of thy neighbour’s handshake lest ye COROnate thyself ” Offering today is by transfer (no cash pls) so kindly make a transfer to the parish account.

Remain blessed and Happy Mothers day to all our Amazing mother’s 🎊🎉❤❤❤❤

