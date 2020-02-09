Events
So it Begins! Check out the Housemates of “The Ultimate Love” Nigeria Reality TV Show
Today marks the beginning of something exciting for reality TV lovers as we are introduced to another brand-new reality show, “The Ultimate Love.”
“The Ultimate Love” Nigeria reality TV show features people who are single and looking for a serious relationship. The show was organised to help individuals find the love of their life.
Meet the 16 contestants looking for a chance at love:
Photo Credit: @ultimateloveng