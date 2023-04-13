Unleash the Suspense: The Olive Season 2 is Now Available on Accelerate TV

Nollywood is changing the content creation game, with a series that will leave you very intrigued. At the forefront of this movement is the series, The Olive which is back for a 2nd season.

The Olive is a gripping thriller about conspiracy, murder, and vengeance that follows Anayo’s dangerous and deadly situation after he uncovers evidence of his wife’s affair with Ibrahim, a rich and powerful kingpin.

“The series delves into the dark world of deception and secrecy, where truth is a rare commodity and trust is easily broken.”

The Olive has a stellar cast featuring Ibrahim Suleiman, Theresa Edem, Joke Silva, Michael Ejoor, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, and a host of other talents.

The Olive 2 is brought to you by Accelerate TV. It is directed by Tolu Ajayi, co-directed by Edith Nwekenta, and produced by Esse Akwawa. The Olive season 2 premiered at FilmHouse Cinemas, Landmark, with an elaborate red carpet event on Wednesday 5th April hosted by the wonderful Mojibade.

Actors, media personalities, and influencers such as Jidekene, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, Lolo, Lilian Afegbai, TaymiB, Tosin Silverdam, Luvly Simi, Taye Arimoro, and Miracle OP graced the beautifully decorated red carpet. Speaking about the series, Executive producer Colette Otusheso said

“We are so excited for this season and have so many amazing things happening. Trust me you don’t want to miss this.’’

After the media parley the first episode was shown, attendees at the screening had a lot of positive reviews to give. The Olive season 2 is out on Accelerate Plus and the Accelerate TV YouTube channel.

For more information and updates about The Olive, please visit and follow them on;

Instagram – @accelerate_tv

Instagram – Accelerate Plus

YouTube – The Olive Season 2

Twitter – @AccelerateTV

Sponsored Content