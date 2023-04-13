BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Subtle Reflection

A Subtle Reflection, a group exhibition between Saga Adeoluwa, Raji Bamidele, and Ken Nwadiogbu.. mixed media art, paintings, digital art and hyperrealism.

Date: Thursday, April 13 – Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Omenka Gallery, 24 Modupe Alakija Cres, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Indie Night Live

It’s that time of the Month again where Afro Vibes takes out time to listen to Good Music over some chilled Tiger beer.

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ArtCafe, 282 Akin Olugbade St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Euphoria Y2K

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Women’s Group Book Club Meeting

Women’s Group is a reading group for all women in Lagos. For this event, we will be discussing ‘A Spell of Good Things’ by Ayobami Adebayo at hFACTOR Homes, a beautiful space created by hFACTOR.

This event is free however, we ask that you bring a pack of sanitary pads as the ‘entry fee’. We will be donating these sanitary pads to underprivileged young girls in school.

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: hFACTOR, 53 Lawson Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Everything Inbetween: Poetry Concert X Meet & Greet

In celebration of his debut poetry EP, Otor Matthew curates this remarkable experience. This album explores the themes of loss, identity, politics and hope through spoken word and songs. You’ll hear the poems performed live, accompanied by live music and visuals. Don’t miss this chance to experience the power and beauty of poetry in a new way.

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Nest Lounge, 1A Hughes Ave, Yaba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pop-Up Kitchen at the Farmer’s Market

TKD Farms Farmers’ Market is introducing the Pop-up Kitchen Series where they have guest chefs showcasing their creative culinary expertise using only the freshest seasonal ingredients available at the Farmer’s Market. The first episode of the series kicks with Chef Dumebi of Samantha’s Restaurant Group.

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Nakenohs Boulevard, 40 Alexander Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Yoga Class with Fitness Career

Take care of your body, mind and soul!

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: Nakenohs Boulevard, 40 Alexander Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Ethiopian Kitchen at the Green House

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Green House Lagos, 15, Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Ave, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 09090006451

Paint & Sip Saturdays

Enjoy the painting sessions, food and drinks at 15k only on Saturdays and 20% discount of their brunch menu and unlimited mimosas on Sundays.

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Venue: Just Paint and Sip Lagos, 28 Fola Osibo eti osa lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Art of Pottery

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The First and Last

The First and Last is a laugh-out-loud comedy show by the talented comedian, Ebuka Mic where he takes the audience on a journey through his personal experiences. Not in Lagos? Living abroad? You are not left out. You watch the show live via live stream.

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Embroidery Art

Learn the Art of Embroidery at the guided session for beginners and design on your preferred medium + take home your own embroidered piece.

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Nigerian National League: Sporting Lagos FC vs Joy Cometh FC

Experience beautiful football and a thunderous atmosphere with your favourite team and the liveliest fans in Lagos. Don’t just buy one ticket! The Sporting Lagos experience is better with friends!

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Onikan Stadium, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

The littest weekday party in Lagos this Tuesday!

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 08188393890 or HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Mood Wednesday Mood Lagos is hosting an epic rooftop party with the best rhythm and hype vibes. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 09012705495