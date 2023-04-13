Olajumoke Adenowo receives a U.S Congressional Recognition!

At the Awesome Leaders summit held in Houston, Texas mid-March, this year, Olajumoke Adenowo was supremely surprised by the visit of a United States Congresswoman.

Sheila Jackson Lee, the U.S. Representative for Texas’s 18th congressional district, was spotted in the audience, which was not only a surprise but Jackson Lee came up on stage and proceeded to present Adenowo with a Congressional Recognition!

The Certificate of Congressional Recognition was given to Olajumoke Adenowo & ATF stating,

‘Your limitless contribution to helping people find their passion and purpose reflects the pride that exemplifies the Spirit of the great State of Texas and the United States of America’.

In further remarks, Sheila Jackson Lee expressed her appreciation for the Foundation holding the event in Houston.

Adenowo was said to have been lost for words as she received the certificate, She was most grateful as she acknowledged that this was a great honour for her and a celebration of the work of Awesome Treasures Foundation in Nigeria and the diaspora.

In 2022, the Foundation was recognised by the United States Congress at the first AL Houston Summit. Its laudable impact in raising transformational leaders was commended in the citation.

