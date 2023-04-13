Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Olajumoke Adenowo receives a U.S Congressional Recognition!

Events Promotions

Unleash the Suspense: The Olive Season 2 is Now Available on Accelerate TV

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Ingenium Concepts Kicks Off Customer Service Training in Nigeria, Set to Cover Other African Countries.

Beauty Events News Promotions

Get Glamorous at Curlla's Flagship Center Grand Opening

Events News Promotions

Ego Boyo hosted Women in Media & Film to a Night of Networking, Celebration and Empowerment

Events News Promotions

Seven-up Bottling Announces the Confam Collabo Partnership With Eat’n’Go

Events News Promotions

The Herconomy Fairytale Ball celebrated Women in Style & It was Memorable

Events

A Birthday to Remember: Preye Ziko Bob-manuel Celebrates with the Launch of Her Powerful New Book 'SHE LEADER'

Events News Nollywood Promotions

Ego Boyo to host Networking Event to Celebrate Women in Film & Media | April 6th

Events

Olajumoke Adenowo receives a U.S Congressional Recognition!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

At the Awesome Leaders summit held in Houston, Texas mid-March, this year, Olajumoke Adenowo was supremely surprised by the visit of a United States Congresswoman.

Sheila Jackson Lee, the U.S. Representative for Texas’s 18th congressional district, was spotted in the audience, which was not only a surprise but Jackson Lee came up on stage and proceeded to present Adenowo with a Congressional Recognition!

The Certificate of Congressional Recognition was given to Olajumoke Adenowo & ATF stating,

‘Your limitless contribution to helping people find their passion and purpose reflects the pride that exemplifies the Spirit of the great State of Texas and the United States of America’.

In further remarks, Sheila Jackson Lee expressed her appreciation for the Foundation holding the event in Houston.

Adenowo was said to have been lost for words as she received the certificate, She was most grateful as she acknowledged that this was a great honour for her and a celebration of the work of Awesome Treasures Foundation in Nigeria and the diaspora.

In 2022, the Foundation was recognised by the United States Congress at the first AL Houston Summit. Its laudable impact in raising transformational leaders was commended in the citation.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Gideon Chukuemeka: The Story of Eko Politics and Why “Gangs of Lagos” Wins

#SurvivingTerdoo – What Does The Law Say?

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Presbyopia is Not From Your Village People

Ng Careers: Tips to Help Africans Get Remote Jobs

Smart Emmanuel: The Perfect Ways to Achieve Your Marketing Goal
css.php