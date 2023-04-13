MACxOurHomecoming celebrates the launch of The HyperReal Skincare Collection in Nigeria

One of the global beauty brands, MAC Cosmetics in partnership with Our Homecoming, an annual music, fashion, sport, and arts festival in Lagos, Nigeria founded by Grace Ladoja welcomed influencers, celebrities, and beauty enthusiasts to the “Hyper Real Brunch” on Monday, April 10th, 2023.

The event, hosted by Taymi B and Enioluwa, was held at Mako Lagos to commemorate the launch of the HyperReal skincare collection in Nigeria and was a huge success as attendees were treated to an array of experiences.

The brunch started with an opening speech by the MAC Cosmetics representative, Damilola Lawal, who spoke about the inspiration behind the HyperReal skincare line and how it was specifically designed to repair the skin barrier while working well with makeup. Grace Ladoja, founder of Our Homecoming, in her welcome message, also expressed her excitement for the partnership with MAC Cosmetics and leveraging the growing beauty industry in Africa.

Attendees were then treated to a live demo by the MAC Cosmetics National Artist, GodsPower Nwauka, who gave a step-by-step guide on how to use the Hyper Real skincare collection for maximum effect. Guests who were made up of influencers, makeup artists, and beauty enthusiasts were also given the opportunity to ask questions.

In addition to the live demo, guests at the event were also entertained by electrifying DJ performances from DJ TGarbs, Ms. DSF, Sleeklines, and DJ duo Wannix X Handi.

The event was attended by top influencers, celebrities, and media personalities such as Uche Natori, Sandra Lambeck, Eku Edewor, Miss Demz, SGawd, Sanchan Elegushi, Kaylah Oniwo, Nicole Chikwe, and many more and they all expressed their excitement about the launch of the collection in Nigeria.

Many guests took to social media to share their experiences and review about the products. The brunch event was one of the other activities planned by MAC Cosmetics to promote the Hyper Real skincare collection in Nigeria including in-store activations at MAC Cosmetics stores in Lagos. The products are now available to purchase in MAC Cosmetics and Essenza stores nationwide.

