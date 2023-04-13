A Delightful Experience as E-Money and KCee Grace the TECNO Flagship Store at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos

Connect with us

Events

TECNO customers were in for a treat on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 as they enjoyed fantastic discounts, giveaways, and thrilling activities at the TECNO flagship store in Ikeja City Mall. This store boasts a vast selection of TECNO products, making it an excellent opportunity for customers to get their hands on their affordable TECNO devices.

The day seemed ordinary until the news came around that the famous Limpopo crooner, KCee, and his brother E-Money would appear at the store! Customers who purchased the new TECNO PHANTOM V Fold were in for a surprise as they received a gift and N50,000 cashback.

The excitement didn’t end there as there was also a sip-and-paint section where customers could show off their artistic abilities. Finally, the moment the customers had been waiting for arrived, and it was an absolute delight. The sensational duo brothers E-Money and KCee made a grand entrance at the Ikeja City Mall, and the atmosphere was electrifying!

The captivating sound of traditional Igbo tunes and dances accompanied the arrival of E-Money in his Rolls Royce Phantom. Traditional masquerades added even more colour and glamour to the already impressive event and the customers who bought the new PHANTOM V Fold were gifted by the one and only E-Money himself, making it a memorable experience for all.

To experience the extraordinary fold of the new PHANTOM V Fold, head on to any authorised TECNO store to purchase the new device and receive a new MTN 5G Reuter with 100GB data upon activation, a 13-month warranty, and more for FREE. For more information, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

