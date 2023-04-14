Glazia Magazine Celebrates New Cover With Exquisite Cocktail Party In Lagos.

It was all glitz, glam, and excitement as lifestyle magazine Glazia hosted the creme de la creme of Lagos at the Crossroads Restaurant, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos to celebrate the release of its first quarter issue on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Themed ‘Unleash Your Inner Badass,’ the new cover features the multi-talented model, beauty queen, entrepreneur, and reality TV star Beauty Tukura, celebrating the versatility of women and those who love them.

Invited guests were asked to unleash their inner badasses through style, for what turned out to be an evening of good music, yummy cocktails & canapés and black carpet fun as guests mingled and celebrated the cover star, Beauty Tukura.

Hosted by one-time cover girl Alex Unusual, the exclusive event welcomed a variety of notable guests such as the lead partner at Detail Solicitors, Ayuli Jemide, and his wife, actor and horticulturist Winihin Jemide; actor and comedian Bovi; CEO of Pan African Towers, Azeez Amida; West Africa Director at IE University Spain, Onyekachi Eke; TVC presenter and producer Emem Ime Okwoche;

MD at Securisk Insurance Brokers, Pradeep Pahalwani; actor and influencer Neo Akpofure; Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at CSCS Nigeria Ltd, Tomilayo Aluko; MD/CEO at Zircon Marine Ltd, Seyi Ajibola; and BBNaija alumni such as Lucy Edet, JMK, Modella, Adekunle Olopade, Daniella Peters, Doyin Davids, Iyke, and Theresa, among many others.

“I want to say thank you to Glazia. They made me feel like a superstar. From shooting the cover, the filming and every single thing we have done together, the entire process has been seamless. I absolutely recommend them a billion times. From now on Glazia is definitely family to me. ” said Beauty Tukura.

From career to money, sex, food, entertainment, fashion, and more, this edition of GLAZIA magazine features a portfolio of images and articles submitted by influential professionals and leaders in different fields of life across the globe.

Editor in Chief of Glazia Magazine, Omawumi Ogbe said every issue of the magazine is her love letter to the World.

”We always pour our heart into every issue so that our readers and advertisers can experience its output and gain value from every single page of the magazine. I would like to thank everyone for taking the time to show up on this special night”.

Guests who spoke acknowledged the significant contributions Glazia has made to the sustainable development of lifestyle reporting and entertainment industry over the years. They expressed their excitement at the launch of this special issue, which is now available in print and digital versions at www.glaziang.com/magazine and at Rovingheights bookstores with nationwide delivery.

