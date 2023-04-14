Expanding Leisure through the Nation; Transcorp Hotels Launch the Apples and Oranges Spa in Abuja

Transcorp Hotels a leading luxury hospitality brand is proud to announce the launch of Apples and Oranges Spa in its award-winning property Transcorp Hilton Abuja. Apples and Oranges Spa is designed to provide guests with a luxurious and relaxing experience during their stay.

The launch comes following the announcement of the 2022 Full Year results of Transcorp Hotels, in a year where the leisure segment continued significantly to occupancy and revenue growth.

According to Beatrice Eneh; the founder and CEO of Apples and Oranges Spa;

The location at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja offers a range of treatments including massages, facials, body wraps, and more, using Biologique Recherche Paris Products and Treatment therapies known to be No 1 its category. The spa also includes a sauna, steam room, a vichy shower and salon, providing guests with a complete wellness experience.

Transcorp Hilton has been one of Africa’s best Luxury Business Hotel for years. While maintaining our crown, we have continued to evolve with changing guest preferences, even as the lines between business and leisure continue to blur. The new Leisure segment is a sweet spot where we have played and set the pace since 2020, growing revenue and profitability, year-on-year. As we present our activities for the past year to our shareholders and discuss plans for the future at our Annual General Meeting on April 3, 2023, we consider it important to also tell the world about our growing leisure business and the facilities available to them at their preferred hotel.

said Dupe Olusola Managing Director/CEO.

In addition to the situation of Apples and Oranges Spa at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, The Hotel has upgraded its gym, improved its sauna, inclusion of steam facility and total ambience. The hotel also introduced steam rooms, more treatment rooms and Vichy showers for both men and women.

Beatrice Eneh who is the Founder/CEO of Apples and oranges spa, added in closing remarks to guests at the launch;

We are delighted to offer our guests the ultimate relaxation experience at Apples and Oranges Spa which will offer 24-hour service at Transcorp Hilton Hotel location. We aim to create an oasis of tranquillity and indulgence for our guests to escape the stresses of everyday life and leave feeling refreshed and renewed.

Apples and Oranges Unisex Salon, Spa, and upgraded gym are located on the M2 Floor of available for hotel guests and non-guests and are open for 24hours daily for appointments which can be made by calling 08124294170 / 08020995202 or booking via Aura by Transcorp Hotels, the online platform for booking homes, hotels, and experiences.

Watch these videos for more;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

Sponsored Content