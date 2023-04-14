adidas Opens First Flagship Store In Lagos, Offering a New Shopping Experience

Global sports brand adidas has opened a flagship store in the heart of Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria, revealing the brand’s commitment to local culture, community, and innovation.

The adidas Lagos Flagship is the fourth adidas store to open in partnership with BrandCo in Nigeria, but it is the largest and first of its kind in West Africa, providing an immersive and community-driven shopping experience for exclusive adidas collections.

Renowned Nigerian architect, creative entrepreneur, and founder of cmDesign Atelier, Tosin Oshinowo, conceptualised the adidas Lagos Flagship. Oshinowo is known for designs that prioritise sustainability, resilience, and poise, having won numerous awards both locally and internationally. The building’s façade draws inspiration from iconic Lagos’ Makoko corrugated roofing, and the design incorporates innovative building materials and energy-efficient systems.

The launch itself was a mix of sports, culture, and creativity. The store was alive with energy as guests explored the many exciting features of the new location and the exclusive adidas collections on offer. To elevate the authentic stories and voices of the community, adidas collaborated with local creatives, sports enthusiasts, and artists. Guests were treated to thrilling performances by local sports freestylers and experienced immersive creative installations by local artists Osa-7, Chinelo Ezewudo, Gbolahan Ayoola, and Dennis Osadebe.

The adidas Lagos Flagship Store has something for everyone. It features a wide selection of sport and lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children, and includes sought-after collab collections. Built with inclusivity in mind, the adidas Lagos Flagship is a shopping destination and a community hub featuring a sports café and basketball court to merge sport and fashion in one location.

With the opening of the adidas Lagos Flagship Store, the brand continues to show its commitment to sustainability and innovation on the African continent and finds a perfect home in Lagos: a metropolis bursting with creative energy and resilience, a city where Impossible is Nothing.

The adidas Lagos Flagship Store is located at 624 Akin Adesola Boulevard, Victoria Island, Lagos; and can be reached at 08186258283 #adidasLagos

