Konga103.7FM amplifies TD Africa’s Super App revolution on The Market Square

4 hours ago

Konga103.7FM once again demonstrated its commitment to driving conversations that shape Nigeria’s digital and commercial landscape with an enlightening edition of The Market Square hosted by Lilian Duru-Valentine.

The program featured Jessica Owonam, Business Development Manager at TD Africa, and Fridel Makun, Head of Marketing at TD Africa, in a thought-provoking dialogue on the theme: “TD Africa and the Super App Revolution.”

The discussion spotlighted how TD Africa, a pioneer in Africa’s ICT sector since 1999, is reshaping the future of commerce, technology, and consumer experience through innovation and digital transformation. Central to the conversation was the TD Africa Super App, a revolutionary platform designed not just as an e-commerce hub, but as an empowerment tool for businesses across Nigeria and Africa.

Jessica Owonam emphasized that the Super App represents the next chapter in TD Africa’s legacy;

“We are taking everything we stand for, empowerment, accessibility, affordability, and putting it in one digital platform that reaches markets we could not previously touch. Beyond being an e-commerce platform, the Super App is a B2B empowerment tool, offering services like CAC registration and verified business onboarding.”

Fridel Makun further explained the value proposition for SMEs;

“By registering on the Super App, businesses gain access to authentic products from trusted global OEM partners and enjoy powerful tools for growth, including analytics that guide smarter business decisions.”

By providing a trusted platform for thought leadership and innovation-driven discussions, Konga103.7FM continues to ensure that groundbreaking ideas such as the TD Africa Super App gain visibility among entrepreneurs, SMEs, and consumers.

The Market Square has become a vital forum for connecting listeners to transformative solutions that fuel economic growth and business development in Nigeria. By amplifying TD Africa’s voice, the station reinforces its role as a bridge between innovators and the market, ensuring that Nigerians are not only informed but inspired to leverage opportunities for growth.

Catch more conversations that matter on The Market Square and other flagship programs streaming live via kongafm.com.

