Events

Ify Mogekwu Brings Culinary Brilliance to the Zaza Lagos Relaunch

Written by Precious Elue
Published

4 hours ago

 on

Ify Mogekwu, the powerhouse behind Ify’s Kitchen, is rarely out of the conversation when it comes to redefining how Nigerians experience food. Known for her unique flair in blending traditional Nigerian flavours with modern elegance, Ify has once again proven why she remains a leading voice in Nigeria’s evolving food space. In her latest milestone, she took on the role of culinary consultant for the highly anticipated relaunch of Zaza Lagos, one of the city’s most stylish and upscale restaurant lounges. Zaza reintroduced itself with a bold new culinary direction, one that captures the vibrant soul of Lagos on a plate, led by Ify’s creative vision.

As part of the relaunch, Zaza Lagos officially welcomed some of Ify’s signature meals to its menu, a selection that not only reflects the restaurant’s upscale identity but also delivers on depth, flavour, and finesse. She developed six unforgettable, bold, and flavour-packed dishes, each telling a unique story of creativity and culinary excellence. From the ingredients to the plating, Ify’s touch ensures that Zaza’s culinary offerings spark memories and stay with you. Beyond menu creation, Ify also led an intensive chef training program, reinforcing high standards in execution and ensuring that excellence is served with every dish.

From filming recipes in her home kitchen to shaping fine dining experiences, Ify Mogekwu is redefining what it means to build a brand through food. Her role went far beyond developing recipes; she was entrusted with translating Zaza’s luxury, sophistication, and modern edge into a culinary language guests could feel with every bite.

This collaboration also celebrates the growing influence of food creators like Ify Mogekwu, who are moving beyond the digital space to shape premium dining experiences in partnership with top-tier giants like Zaza Lagos. It marks a new era where culinary storytellers are not just creating content; they are setting new standards in how food is experienced and appreciated. Every dish Ify Kitchen created wasn’t just about taste; it told a story. A story of Lagos, of flavour, of elegance. A story that made Zaza more than just a restaurant. It became an experience. And at the heart of it all is Ify Mogekwu, a woman in love with food, using it to leave a mark that is bold, beautiful, and unforgettable.

