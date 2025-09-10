Zinox, KongaCares launch ‘Computerise Nigeria Initiative’ to equip 1m students with laptops

Zinox Technologies, Nigeria’s leading integrated ICT powerhouse, in partnership with KongaCares, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Konga Group, has launched the Computerise Nigeria Initiative, a bold nationwide programme designed to bridge Nigeria’s digital education gap. This initiative is designed to equip one million young Nigerians with personal computers, digital

tools, and practical skills for the future of work.

Unveiled at GITEX Nigeria 2025 in Lagos at the Eko Convention Centre, Computerize Nigeria is open to companies, well-meaning individuals, NGOs, and public institutions willing to sponsor classrooms, schools, or individual beneficiaries. They can make a 30% down payment to purchase laptops in bulk at an interest-free plan deposit and make the rest of the payment across a six-month timeframe.

This launch comes at a critical time: Nigeria’s youth unemployment rate stands at over 33%, with millions of graduates considered unemployable due to a lack of high-end ICT skills. By sponsoring access to laptops bundled with power solutions, satellite internet, and training, stakeholders can directly help reduce unemployment while preparing the workforce for a $1 trillion digital economy.

Speaking at the launch, Leo Stan-Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Group, reinforced the urgency of national action:

“The greatest threat facing our nation today is unemployment and unemployability. We must urgently equip young people with world-class ICT skills to make them productive. Computerise Nigeria is a call to all stakeholders to partner with us and rescue a generation.”

Ekeh demonstrated his personal commitment by donating ₦10 million to support the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), which also graced the occasion represented by its President, Dr. Muhammed Sirajo Aliyu. The NCS President described the project as “a landmark effort that could transform classrooms across the country.”

Ekeh further made a ₦5 million contribution to Mrs. Veronica Owolabi, Provost, Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN), and a Fellow of the Nigeria Computer Society (FNCS), for her dedication to promoting technology education.

Zinox and KongaCares, through their nationwide footprints, will drive the Computerise Nigeria

Initiative by delivering laptops with iPower inverters, Starlink-powered internet, and continuous after-sales support. Beneficiaries will also access flexible, interest-free payment options to break financial barriers. Adding momentum to the launch, Zinox Technologies’ Managing Director, Mrs. Kelechi Eze- Okonta, stated the company’s nationwide presence across all 774 local government areas uniquely positions it to deliver a project of this magnitude.

KongaTV and Konga103.7FM provided comprehensive coverage of the launch, amplifying the vision of the Computerise Nigeria Initiative and its call for sponsors to join the mission.

Tune in to KONGA103.7FM on kongafm.com

Stream KongaTV on YouTube.

Sponsored Content