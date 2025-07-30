Connect with us

This Easy Beef Stew & Turmeric Rice by Ify’s Kitchen Is the Midweek Dinner Fix You Need

Tiwa Savage and Skepta Just Made a Case for Low-Key Love on “On A Low”

Watch Burna Boy Light Up England Women’s Football Team Celebration with a Surprise Performance

Regina Hall Had the Spirit Tunnel Jumping on The Jennifer Hudson Show & We’re Still Smiling

BBNaija Season 10: Jason Jae Is on a Winning Streak & Biggie Is Already Playing Mind Games

Omawumi’s “In Love” Is What Happens When You Finally Feel Safe | Watch

Juma Jux Drops Sweet New Song for His Baby With Priscilla Ojo

Asake & Tiakola’s “Badman Gangsta" Is All About Life, Love, and Doing You

Fireboy DML Is All About Love & That Feel-Good Rush in “Dopamine”

Lilian Afegbai’s “Hoz-bend” in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘To Kill A Monkey’ Has the Internet Buzzing

This turmeric rice and Nigerian beef stew from Ify’s Kitchen might just be the inspiration you need.
2 hours ago

Not sure what to make for dinner? This turmeric rice and Nigerian beef stew from Ifys Kitchen might just be the inspiration you need. It’s quick, flavourful, and gives that perfect home-cooked feel without too much stress.

She starts off with the stew and trust Ify’s Kitchen to bring the flavour from the jump. A bit of oil goes into the pan, followed by chopped onions and her green seasoning mix (spring onions, green bell peppers, parsley, black pepper, ginger and garlic). Once everything starts to sizzle and smell amazing, in goes the pepper mix. She covers the pot and lets it do its thing.

After that, she stirs in some seasoning and meat stock to take things up a notch, then adds her fried beef. The heat goes low, the stew simmers, and you already know it’s about to be a hit.

Now for the turmeric rice. Again, super simple but packed with flavour. She heats up some oil, tosses in onions and garlic, and seasons with rosemary, thyme and black pepper. Once that’s fragrant, turmeric powder goes in — giving the rice that warm colour and subtle kick. Then she adds washed rice, toasts it lightly, and pours in some water with a bit of chicken stock. It cooks till soft and fluffy.

She finishes it with a sprinkle of fresh parsley, and that’s it. That’s it. Dinner sorted.

Watch how she makes it below.

