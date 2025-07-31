AG Baby Keeps It Black, Bold and Unbothered in the “Coco Money” Video

If you thought “Coco Money” was tough in audio, wait till you see the video. Adekunle Gold is back with the visuals and it’s shot entirely in black and white. It still delivers the same bold message to work smart, stay focused and enjoy your wins.

Produced by Niphkeys, “Coco Money” is all about working smart, avoiding bad decisions and cashing out proudly. Adekunle isn’t sugarcoating anything. He calls out misplaced priorities and lazy behaviour with lines like “Can’t be broke, can’t be lazy.”

But it’s not all grit. There’s also enjoyment, with Adekunle Gold proudly chanting “My money be like coco money.” It’s confident, cheeky, and exactly the kind of song you want on when you’re spending or still scheming.

Watch the video below.