Ayra Starr Took Over Coldplay’s Stage in Miami with “Hot Body”

Ayra Starr is busy making the case for being the coolest person alive. Over the weekend, the 22-year-old Nigerian pop star showed up at Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour in Miami looking beautiful, sounding like summer, and casually performing her new single “Hot Body” alongside Chris Martin.

Before they even started, Martin gave her a glowing intro: “This is Ayra Starr from Nigeria. She is going to be the world’s biggest pop star soon.” And if you’ve heard “Hot Body,” you know he’s not wrong.

Ayra taught Coldplay’s guitarist the lyrics on stage, danced like the main character, because she is, and kept things electric, without needing to shout. Dancers flipped around her, the crowd swayed and screamed, and just when you thought it couldn’t get more surreal—Lionel Messi appeared on the big screen, watching it all unfold like the rest of us.

“I just performed Hot Body with Coldplay !!! And Messi was in the audience,” she wrote on Instagram, casually dropping that bombshell like she hadn’t just done the coolest thing in the world.

