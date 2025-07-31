Brace Yourselves! Tiwa Savage Announces “This One is Personal” & It’s Her Rawest Album Yet

Remember when Tiwa Savage gave us “You4Me” earlier this year and it instantly felt different? Not just a new single vibe — but like something bigger was coming? And then she released “On The Low” with Skepta, and yeah, at that point, the signs were loud.

Well, she finally said what we were all hoping for. Tiwa’s new album “This One is Personal” is officially on the way. Mark your calendars for August 29 because we’re getting 15 new tracks.

She made the announcement on Instagram with a photo that looks like something out of a fairytale-slash-retro dream. Tiwa is sitting on a beautiful tall stack of pastel and jewel-toned mattresses, holding a silver boombox. The vibe is Afro princess meets vintage nostalgia. It’s theatrical in the quietest, most thoughtful way.

She revealed that the album was two years in the making. It was recorded in multiple cities — Nashville, Lagos, Malibu, San Francisco, London — and is full of real emotions and real-life stories. “Some of these records were born out of pain and very dark times,” she wrote. “But every single song… is something I went through.”

She even called the album a “chunk of my heart” and says she excited, nervous, a bit scared but immensely grateful.