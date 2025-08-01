Fido’s “Olayemi” Is What It Sounds Like to Fight, Win, and Sing Through It

Connect with us

Music

With Olayemi, Fido celebrates his roots and rise. this debut EP is full of soul, strength, and stories that resonate.
Rising Afrobeats star Fido has officially released his debut EP, and it’s one that will stay with you. Titled “Olayemi,” his given name, this 8-track project is both personal and powerful, tracing his path from the quiet corners of Matogun in Ogun State to the global music stage.

If you’ve had Joy Is Coming on repeat since the start of 2025, you’re not alone. That track became a beacon of hope for many looking to start the year on a brighter note. Now, Fido returns with a remix in “Olayemi” featuring none other than Kizz Daniel.

Speaking to Apple Music, Fido says, “Olayemi reflects on my journey from where I came from in Ogun State. All of these eight songs are about my journey from my hood to now; a famous artist in the global space.” It’s the kind of reflection that runs through every track on the EP — from the hauntingly honest “Lungu”, where he pours out the weight of past struggles, to the infectious energy of “Money Moves”, where triumph rings clear.

Fido also gets romantic on “I Miss You Die”, a smooth R&B track that shows he’s not just about hustle and bustle alone. And with “Dollarpor”, a catchy blend of Yoruba and English, he sets his sights on even bigger wins.

By the time the final track rolls around, it’s clear — Fido isn’t just singing his story. He’s singing ours, too. The pain, the hustle, the joy, the hope.

Listen below

