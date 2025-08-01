Ciara’s Benin Jersey & Cowrie Crown Are a Gorgeous Tribute to Her Roots | See Photos

Ciara knows how to serve a look, but her latest post isn’t just about style. It’s about where she’s been and where she came from.

Wearing a bold green and yellow jersey with “Benin” front and centre, Ciara looks straight into the camera like she knows exactly who she is. “West Africa” sits just beneath it, along with the national flag and the whole vibe is giving ancestral pride.

She pairs it with a full gorgeous afro, cowrie shells worn like a crown, and matching earrings and bracelets that pull the whole look together.

The timing of the photo feels especially significant. Just days ago, Ciara was officially granted Beninese citizenship, a year after tracing her ancestry through the genealogy series Finding Your Roots. At a special ceremony in Cotonou, she became one of the first public figures to receive citizenship under Benin’s new “My Afro Origins” law — a powerful initiative designed to reconnect descendants of enslaved Africans with their ancestral homelands.

She called the moment unforgettable, thanking President Talon and the people of Benin. And during her visit, she also walked the historic Slave Route in Ouidah and stood before the Door of No Return.

From her jersey to her cowrie shell crown, everything about this photo feels like a quiet reclaiming.

