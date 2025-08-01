D’Tigress Defeats Cameroon to Book AfroBasket Semi-Final & World Cup Qualifier Spot

Nigeria’s D’Tigress are through to the semi-finals of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket, and they didn’t just get there, they owned the quarter-finals stage.

On Thursday night in Abidjan, the reigning African champions showed exactly why they’re the team to beat, overpowering Cameroon 83–47 in a confident, commanding display of Nigerian basketball.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing at the start. Cameroon came out swinging with an early 4–0 run, perhaps trying to set the tone, but that momentum didn’t last long. Within minutes, D’Tigress replied with a 7–0 burst of their own, and from there, the Nigerians never looked back.

By half-time, it was all green and white on the scoreboard, with Nigeria leading 36–18. Amy Okonkwo was the star performer in those early moments — scoring 15 points and pulling down 5 rebounds before the break. Whether it was her poise on the court or her hunger for every possession, she set the tone for Nigeria’s dominance.

Coach Rena Wakama’s depth shone throughout. Off the bench, Victoria Macaulay brought heat, hustle, and presence in the paint. The third quarter sealed it. At 66–31, the game was firmly in Nigeria’s grip.

When the final whistle blew, D’Tigress had stamped their authority in every part of the game. Okonkwo wrapped up her night with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Ezinne Kalu steered the offence with her usual mix of flair and focus, dishing five assists. Nicole Enabosi, Victoria Macaulay, and Elizabeth Balogun all made double-digit contributions — showing that this team’s strength lies not just in one star, but in the power of the collective.

And here’s the kicker: this win not only earns Nigeria a semi-final slot — it also secures them a ticket to the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournaments. Mali, Senegal, South Sudan, and now Nigeria will represent Africa in the March qualifiers, joining the global basketball elite.

D’Tigress are now riding an unbeaten AfroBasket streak that stretches back to 2015 — 27 consecutive wins. One more step and they’ll be through to their fifth straight final, eyeing what would be a historic fifth consecutive AfroBasket title — a record no team has ever achieved.

Next up is a showdown with Senegal on Saturday, August 2, in what promises to be a high-octane semi-final at the Palais des Sports de Treichville.

History’s knocking. And D’Tigress are ready to answer.