Rena Wakama is Breaking Records and Building Legacy with D’Tigress

When Rena Wakama was appointed head coach of D’Tigress in 2023, the news felt hopeful. Promising. But no one could have predicted just how much of a game-changer she would become.

In just under two years, Wakama has turned history on its head. She led D’Tigress to back-to-back FIBA Women’s AfroBasket titles, making her the first woman ever to do so.

At the just-concluded tournament in Abidjan, Nigeria defeated Mali 78–64 in the final, extending their unbeaten AfroBasket streak to an impressive 29 games. This victory marked their fifth consecutive continental title, an unmatched feat in African basketball. In recognition, the federal government awarded national honours, cash gifts, and housing to all players and technical staff. Leading them once again from the sidelines was Rena Wakama, the only female head coach at the tournament.

But Wakama isn’t stopping at breaking records, she’s building something much bigger. “It’s the Nigerian spirit,” she said after the final. “We are resilient. That’s who we are. We are always playing for something bigger than ourselves. We are leaving a legacy and we are changing lives and impacting lives. So if we are able to do that, the game is easy.”

Despite having just six training sessions before the tournament kicked off – while other teams had months to prepare – Wakama’s side stayed focused. “This was a mental tournament,” she said. “We chose not to complain. We stayed mentally strong.”

That strength came through on the court, and off it, too. Wakama’s leadership continues to inspire not just her players, but women across the continent who now see new possibilities in African sport. With a strong backroom team, including her trusted assistant Wani Muganguzi, she’s built a foundation grounded in belief, teamwork, and purpose.

And the results speak for themselves.

From becoming the first female coach to win AfroBasket, to leading Nigeria to Olympic quarterfinals and securing their first wins at the Games, Wakama has proven again and again that she’s not here to play it safe, she’s here to win. She was even named FIBA Paris 2024 Best Coach, a title that only confirms what we already knew.