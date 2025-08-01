Connect with us

Life Before #BBNaija: Meet Kaybobo the American Footballer Who Graduated Summa Cum Laude

Before the spotlight, Kaybobo was chasing goals on the football field and in the classroom, graduating Summa Cum Laude from the University of Memphis with a 3.8 GPA.
Avatar photo

Published

16 minutes ago

 on

Before his face lit up our screens on Big Brother Naija Season 10, Kayode “Kaybobo” Oladele was crossing the graduation stage at the University of Memphis, earning a 3.8 GPA, Summa Cum Laude honours, and dedicating it all to the woman who inspired him most — his mother.

“I got my degree like you always wanted, and it is dedicated to you,” he wrote. “As a kid, I never liked school. I didn’t care about grades. You pushed me to never settle for anything below a B. Any grade lower than that was an F to you. Yesterday, I graduated college with straight A’s and B’s like you wanted. Never thought I would finish with a 3.8 GPA, seven Dean’s List awards, and honours. But I did it, and I did it because of you.”

Raised with a strong drive for excellence, Kayode didn’t always see himself as an academic achiever. He often struggled with school, but with his mother’s steady support and high standards, he grew into a student who exceeded his own expectations.

Born in Ekiti State, 26-year-old Kayode is a professional American football player and model. He describes himself as calm, intentional, and deeply loyal. He says he’s been told he sounds “too educated,” but that doesn’t bother him.

His path hasn’t been without setbacks. A torn pectoral tendon once forced him off the field. With the help of physical therapy, he recovered and returned to the game, carrying with him the same perseverance that shaped his academic journey.

 

No jersey? No problem. Kaybobo’s agbada clears.

 

His headshot makes sense

 

Professional Hustler, according to Kaybobo himself

 

