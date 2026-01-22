IShowSpeed Hits 50 Million Subscribers in Lagos and We’re Here for Every Moment

Nigeria turned out to be a special stop on IShowSpeed’s Africa tour. The streamer arrived in Lagos and, on the same day, hit 50 million subscribers on YouTube, becoming the first Black creator to reach the milestone on the platform.

During his time in Lagos, Speed has been moving around the city and taking in some of its most familiar spots. His visit included stops at the bustling Balogun Market on Lagos Island, Freedom Park, and the Nike Art Gallery. He also sampled local favourites like Nigerian jollof rice and Nigerian pizza, sharing his reactions with fans who have been following the tour closely online.

Nigeria is one of several African countries IShowSpeed has visited since launching the tour. The journey has taken him across the continent to places like Algeria, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, Rwanda, Egypt, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Senegal, South Africa, and Morocco, giving fans a chance to see different cities, meet locals, and experience life across Africa in real time.

Beyond just visiting different countries, this tour has a personal side for Speed. He’s using the trip to explore his African roots, with a DNA reveal planned at the end of the tour to learn more about his heritage. At the same time, he’s giving fans everywhere a front-row seat to life across the continent, showing the cities, culture, and energy of Africa.

Speed’s rise on YouTube has been steady over the years. He crossed 100,000 subscribers in April 2021, reached one million by June that same year, and hit 10 million subscribers in July 2022, driven largely by the popularity of his football content and his well known love for Cristiano Ronaldo. In January 2026, his subscriber count jumped from 48 million to 50 million in just 10 days while he was travelling across Africa.

With Nigeria now added to the tour and a major milestone achieved on the same day, Lagos has become one of the standout moments of IShowSpeed’s ongoing Africa journey.

Check out the highlights from his Lagos visit.

