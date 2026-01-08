How Yetty Kenny Is Bringing Her Authenticity To Owanbe with Mixology

In an industry often dominated by men, Yetty Kenny stands tall, breaking stereotypes and crafting her own definition of excellence. “I’m a woman, and I take pride in my work.” “In a world that often recognises men first, I’m here to show that women can not only match that energy, we can do better.”

Beyond mixing drinks, Yetty is mixing narratives, showing that a mixologist can be so much more, especially within the vibrant, high-energy world of Owanbe, where celebration, culture, and detail matter deeply. This is the story Yetty Kenny is telling through her work and her business.

Yetty is a UK-based lawyer turned mixologist and the founder of Exotic Fruits and Cocktails, a cocktail and mocktail brand renowned for its fusion of legal precision and creative artistry. With over 13 years of experience, she has catered to weddings, milestone celebrations, and high-profile events across Nigeria, the UK, and Europe spaces where Owanbe culture thrives building a reputation for elegance, professionalism, and unforgettable drink experiences.

Interestingly, Yetty attests,

“I entered the hospitality industry with no formal training, no customer service experience, and no mentors, starting entirely from ground zero. Building my skills through hands-on experimentation and discipline, I developed a self-made approach to mixology shaped by precision, structure, and intention.”

So, when Yetty first stepped behind the bar, she was crafting a new narrative, beyond merely pouring drinks, one cocktail table at a time.

A trained lawyer with a civil litigation background, she embodies a rare blend of legal precision and creative brilliance. What began as a quiet passion project—styling fruit platters for birthdays, church events, and intimate celebrations—soon found a natural home in the larger-than-life atmosphere of parties and Owanbe gatherings. Today, that passion has evolved into a thriving, high-end brand that’s literally and figuratively raising the bar.

“I’ve always had a creative side,” she recalls with a laugh. “The law gave me discipline, structure, and clarity, but mixology gave me expression, community, and joy.”

For many, the leap from law to hospitality might seem unexpected. For Yetty, it was a natural evolution. Her first drinks booking came by chance, after years of fruit styling, a client asked her to provide mocktails and smoothies for an event. That one celebration changed everything.

“The feedback was incredible,” she says. “But more than that, it awakened something in me. I realized how much I loved creating drinks that make people smile. That’s when I decided to study the purpose of mixology in hospitality seriously and I’ve never looked back.”

What began as a weekend hobby soon grew into a structured business serving weddings, corporate events, luxury gatherings, and culturally rich Owanbe celebrations across the UK, Nigeria, and more recently, Europe.

To Yetty, mixology isn’t just an art, it’s a system. Her legal background gives her a powerful edge in an industry that often overlooks professionalism and compliance. “My legal training has been my backbone,” she explains. “I draft contracts, understand licensing laws, and ensure every operation is watertight. That structure builds trust. Clients know I’m not just here to make drinks,, I’m here to deliver excellence with integrity.” In environments like Owanbe, where scale, speed, and spectacle meet, this balance of flair and structure is what sets her apart.

Still, her journey hasn’t been without challenges. The mixology and hospitality industry remains competitive, and largely male-dominated. As a Black woman entrepreneur, Yetty has had to work twice as hard to be seen, heard, and taken seriously. “Representation matters,” she says firmly.

“When I walk into a room or into an Owanbe party I’m not just representing myself. I’m representing every woman who’s ever been told she doesn’t belong. My mission is to own my space with authenticity.”

For Yetty, excellence isn’t just about the perfect pour, it’s about character, consistency, and craft.

“If you put your heart, discipline, and honesty into what you do,” she says, “the results will speak for themselves. That’s my definition of excellence.”

Every event tells a story, and Yetty sees herself as the storyteller. Her menus are designed to reflect culture, set the tone, and match the energy of each occasion. From vibrant mocktails to classic cocktails often reimagined for celebratory Nigerian settings, she curates experiences that linger long after the last sip.

“My goal is simple,” she explains. “I want people to feel something. Whether it’s an intimate gathering or a full-scale Owanbe, I design drinks that elevate the moment. It’s not just about the service, it’s a sensory journey.”

That commitment to excellence has earned her a loyal following and a steady stream of referrals, a testament to her creativity, professionalism, and reliability. Yetty’s journey is more than entrepreneurship. Her story speaks to how women are redefining food and beverage spaces by creating expertise outside traditional pathways and leading businesses rooted in resilience, creativity, and purpose.

She hopes to inspire young women, especially from underrepresented backgrounds, to step boldly into their ambitions. “I want girls to know they can build something meaningful from scratch,” she says. “You can be disciplined and creative. Structured and free. You can wear many hats, and wear them well.”

Looking ahead, Yetty’s vision is to continue expanding globally, collaborate with other creatives, and host immersive cocktail experiences that celebrate culture, connection, and celebration. “My ultimate goal,” she smiles, “is to build a legacy—a brand that represents excellence, innovation, and heart.”

In a world of fleeting trends, Yetty Kenny stands rooted in authenticity. She leads with purpose, serves with precision, and creates with soul.

“As a woman in business, I’ve learned that authenticity is power,” she concludes. “When you know who you are and what you bring to the table, no one can take your space from you. You own it. And that’s what my journey represents.”

