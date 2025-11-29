This Christmas Cake is Bursting with Fruit, Spice and Everything Nice

There’s nothing quite like the smell of a Christmas fruit cake baking to signal the start of the festive season, and Easy Quick Recipes has made it easy to bring that feeling home. This rich, moist cake is packed with rum- or brandy-soaked fruits, nuts, warm spices, and a touch of citrus, all folded into a gently caramelised coconut base.

The method is simple and approachable: soak the fruits, make the coconut caramel, mix in the batter, and bake slowly until fragrant and perfectly moist. Brushing with a little syrup and brandy keeps it soft and full of flavour, making it ideal for slicing across the holidays or gifting to loved ones.

Celebrated as the family’s Christmas cake every year, this recipe blends tradition with ease, delivering a festive centrepiece that tastes as good as it looks and is bound to become a new holiday favourite.

Watch below