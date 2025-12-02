Tia Mowry Glides Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel in a Sleek All-Black Suit

If you needed a little joy-boost this week, Tia Mowry just delivered it in the most Tia way possible. The actress lit up the Spirit Tunnel as she made her way through the hallway, dancing, spinning, and soaking in every bit of the moment.

Tia stepped out in a chic all-black suit — a blazer, wide trousers with long fringe, and a lace top peeking underneath — giving a stylish yet playful feel as the crew broke into her personalised chant: “We got T-Ya!” and “Walking down the happy place, in the hall of the happy place.”

True to form, she didn’t just walk through. She twirled, laughed, acknowledged the cheering crew, and made the whole tunnel feel alive before heading out through the purple-curtained doors. And if her caption was anything to go by, the excitement was mutual: “Sheeeeeee baaaaaack!!!”

Another feel-good, viral-worthy Spirit Tunnel moment — and this time, Tia brought all the joy along with her.