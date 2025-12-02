Sopé Dìrísù Wins Outstanding Lead Performance for “My Father’s Shadow” at the Gotham Awards

Have you seen the latest from the Gotham Awards? Sopé Dìrísù is celebrating a major milestone after winning Outstanding Lead Performance for “My Father’s Shadow.”

He shared his appreciation after the announcement, thanking The Gotham Awards, everyone who voted, and acknowledging the moment alongside the film’s director, Akinola Davies Jr. “It truly is an amazing feeling to know that My Father’s Shadow is a deeply personal project that resonates across seas and cultures and has found a loving audience in New York and America,” he wrote. “I cannot wait to share it with the rest of you when the film is released next year.”

The film, set on 23 June 1993 — the day the June 12 election was annulled — follows two brothers as they move through Lagos with their estranged father. It explores family, identity and the weight of a pivotal political moment. What began as a short story by producer Wale Davies eventually grew into a full-length feature directed by Akinola.

Akinola’s work was recognised on the same night, earning him Best Breakthrough Director — another strong showing for the team behind the film, adding to the Best Director award he received earlier at the 28th British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) for the same film.

Two remarkable wins connected to one project. My Father’s Shadow is shaping up to be one of next year’s films to watch.