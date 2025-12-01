Akinola Davies Jr Wins Best Director at British Independent Film Awards

Akinola Davies Jr has been named Best Director at the 28th British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) for his debut feature, “My Father’s Shadow.” The Lagos-set family drama, co-written with his brother Wale Davies, had led this year’s nominations with 12 and also serves as the U.K.’s official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars.

Supported by the BFI National Lottery Filmmaking Fund, “My Father’s Shadow” is set on 23 June 1993, the day the June 12 election was annulled. The film follows two brothers as they move through Lagos with their estranged father, exploring themes of family, identity and a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s political history. Sopé Dirisu stars in the project, which began as a short film written by producer Wale Davies before being expanded into a full-length feature with Akinola.

Photos from the award night show Davies holding his BIFA statuette. In his caption, he wrote: “4 London, 4 Lagos, 4 every diasporan kid & 4 all the cast & crew of My Fathers Shadow. Ps thank you Rachel & Funmbi.”