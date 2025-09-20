My Father’s Shadow Nigerian Premiere Draws Star-Studded Crowd | Here Are The Highlights

Lagos hit a new cinematic milestone as My Father’s Shadow premiered in Nigeria ahead of its nationwide release on September 19, 2025, by FilmOne Distributions

The event, held at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX, drew an audience of filmmakers, actors, cultural leaders, industry executives, exhibitors and media, who celebrated the film’s homecoming after already making history around the world. My Father’s Shadow was the first Nigerian film to be selected for the Cannes Film Festival’s Official Selection (Un Certain Regard) earlier this year, and it received the Caméra d’Or Special Mention for best debut feature.

Set on June 23, 1993, the day Nigeria’s democratic hopes were dashed with the annulment of the June 12 election, the film follows two brothers as they travel around Lagos with their estranged father. Producer Wale Davies originally wrote the script for a short film, but it was later expanded into a feature alongside his brother, acclaimed filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr, culminating in a deeply personal yet universal depiction of fatherhood, identity, and national memory.

At the premiere, director Akinola Davies Jr said, “I hope that audiences will relate to the same things I love in the film – the family, politics, spirituality, and the psychology: trying to navigate all of these aspects in a mid-nineties Nigerian period drama is what helps make this film unique. We’ve tried to make something that is accessible so that when people watch it, they see a reflection of themselves and experiences that they are familiar with.’ Funmbi Ogunbanwo, producer and CEO of Fatherland, added, “I am excited for audiences to see Lagos portrayed in this way. Audiences will enjoy the rich tapestry of Nigeria, our people and our language. They will feel the rhythm and the sound of Lagos – the size of Lagos. The journey of these boys with their father through this city ultimately culminates in this rich experience of family.’

Ladun Awobokun (Chief Content Officer, FilmOne Entertainment) said, “At FilmOne, our priority is to identify and champion content that is both artistically powerful and culturally relevant. My Father’s Shadow is a deeply authentic story that resonates with our collective experience, and bringing it to cinemas across West Africa ensures that audiences at home connect with the same story that has captivated the world.” Kene Okwuosa (Group CEO, Filmhouse Group) also added, “My Father’s Shadow has received remarkable recognition on the international stage, and we believe it is important that audiences in Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia also share in this landmark achievement. Our decision to distribute the film across these territories reflects our commitment to showcasing African stories at the highest level, not just globally but within our own region.”

The premiere highlighted the film’s remarkable leading performances, including Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Folarin. It also introduced audiences to first-time actors Chibuike Marvellous Egbo and Godwin Egbo, who were discovered through a Lagos street casting campaign. The film was shot entirely in Nigeria, with a cast and shooting crew that was over 80% Nigerian, boosting the local creative economy.

Following its Nigerian premiere, My Father’s Shadow will be released nationwide on September 19, 2025, marking the beginning of its global theatrical journey. With its critical acclaim, powerful storytelling, and historical significance, the film is set to excite audiences, empower local creatives, and spur additional investment in the country’s film industry.

My Father’s Shadow Nigerian premiere was proudly supported by The Glenlivet Single Malt Whisky and Guinness Foreign Extra Stout.

