PUBG MOBILE Kicks Off Campus Ambassador Campaign in Nigeria, for the Next Generation of Student Gamers

Events

PUBG Mobile, a world’s leading mobile battle royale game, has announced the launch of an exciting Campus Ambassador Campaign, commencing on September 4, across fiventop Nigerian universities with an experiential activation at the University of Ibadan on September 9, 2025 to shift the battleground from screens to schools.

Spanning from September 4th to December 3 rd , 2025, PUBG Mobile will storm thencampuses of the University of Ibadan (UI), University of Benin (UNIBEN), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lead City University, and the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) with thrilling mini tournaments, major contests, and immersive fun activities designed to bring together gamers, fans, and students.

Each campus will host daily mini tournaments where students can test their skills, win exciting prizes, and connect with fellow gamers. The activation will climax with a one-day tournament at each university, bringing the entire community together in a celebration of strategic skills and entertainment.This activation goes beyond gaming. It’s about building a vibrant PUBG Mobile community in Nigeria by recruiting Campus Ambassadors who are dynamic and passionate students, serving as the face of PUBG Mobile on their campuses. Importantly, all selected ambassadors will be paid, making this not only a fun opportunity but also a rewarding one.

The program also offers students the chance to gain leadership experience, build communities, and be recognized as affiliates of one of the most popular games in the world. Ambassadors will receive training and exclusive rewards for their roles. It’s a chance to be paid while doing what you love, leading your peers, driving engagement, and representing a global gaming phenomenon.

PUBG Mobile is blending entertainment with community, making campuses not just learning spaces, but also places of play, creativity, and connection. These ambassadors will be tasked with grassroots engagement while also fostering strong connections among fellow gamers.

According to the Marketing Manager of PUBG Mobile, Jeff Tang,

“Nigeria is one of our most exciting and fastest-growing gaming communities. With this campaign, we are not just bringing entertainment to campuses, we are creating lasting communities led by students themselves”.

Continuing, “Our ambassadors will be at the center of this mission, and we are looking forward to welcoming the first wave of leaders who will carry PUBG Mobile into the future of gaming in Nigeria.” Jeff said.

The campaign is positioned as more than a gaming event, presenting itself as a cultural experience with side activities, giveaways, and opportunities for social interaction that mirror the energy and creativity of Nigerian youth. From seasoned PUBG Mobile players to casual gamers and students seeking community, the campus events are designed to offer something for a wide range of participants.

Applications to become a PUBG Campus Ambassador are now open across all five universities. To register, click here PUBG Mobile has always been more than just a game.

It’s a global movement, uniting millions of players through teamwork, competition, and friendship. With this Nigerian Campus Ambassador campaign, the game is planting roots in the student experience, giving young people the chance to lead, shine, and create unforgettable moments.

