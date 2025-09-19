Connect with us

Smirnoff Champions Togetherness and Culture at Port Harcourt’s Bolé Festival

Port Harcourt was the epicenter of food, music, and culture this past weekend as the annual Bolé Festival took over the city. This year’s edition carried an added spark with Smirnoff Ice, which contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of culture, connection, and self-expression enjoyed by thousands of attendees.

Smirnoff’s presence at the festival was impossible to miss. The brand set up a stylish and inviting activation stand that quickly became a crowd favourite. With comfortable seating, stunning photo backdrops, and a chic yet relaxed atmosphere, the space offered festival-goers the perfect spot to recharge, socialise, and fully immerse themselves in the festival’s energy.A highlight of the activation was the complimentary Smirnoff Ice and signature cocktails, which complemented the smoky, flavorful dishes that define Bolé Festival. Attendees lined up to sample the refreshing drinks, making every bite, sip, and moment part of a shared celebration of Port Harcourt’s rich culinary and cultural heritage.

More than just a brand activation, Smirnoff created a space for connection and community, amplifying the festival’s spirit through social interactions, immersive experiences, and photo-friendly setups. Guests captured memories, shared experiences online, and embraced a space that celebrated not only Nigerian flavours but also the vibrancy, creativity, and boldness of youth culture.By combining bold flavour with cultural resonance, Smirnoff Ice elevated the festival experience, proving it is more than a beverage; it is a lifestyle brand that champions the heartbeat of Nigerian culture. The activation not only enhanced the Bolé Festival experience but also reinforced Smirnoff’s position as a brand that brings people together through shared moments, music, food, and celebration.

