Rotimikeys Lifts London in Landmark Worship and Praise Performance

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The Lighthouse Theatre in London turned into a haven of dance, praise, and worship as Nigerian musician, producer, and minister Rotimikeys gave a landmark performance during the London stop of Gaise Baba’s No Turning Back tour.

With hands lifted high, voices raised, and hearts stirred, the night was more than a concert, it was a spirit-filled gathering. With his signature live band sound that he is known for, Rotimikeys moved seamlessly between his hit songs THIS YEAR, AYO, LIGHT and the hit single ORE OFE SHA, leading from the piano and standing at the front of the stage, declaring the light of Christ with boldness and joy.The evening featured a stellar lineup of performers, including Gaise Baba, Lawrence Oyor, Bez, and many others, each bringing their own unique artistry and anointing to the stage. Yet, for many in attendance, Rotimikeys’ set stood out as a defining moment of the night. His ability to seamlessly combine musical excellence with faith-driven conviction left the audience both inspired and uplifted.Reflecting on the night, Rotimikeys shared:

“I am intentional about shining my light to the world, but ultimately, it’s not about me. It is about giving glory to the source of all light, Yahweh the father of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

For many in the audience, the evening was unforgettable. What began as a concert became an encounter, with worshippers moved to tears, shouts of praise, and declarations of faith. The No Turning Back tour stop in London affirmed Rotimikeys’ growing global impact, not only as a gifted artist but as a vessel of God’s presence.As the final notes rang out and the lights dimmed, one truth was unmistakable: this was notmerely entertainment, but a moment of worship that pointed all glory back to Christ.

