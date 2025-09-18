Business of Photography Conference 2025 Highlights Mentorship and Pitch Platforms for Creatives

The Business of Photography Conference (BOP) 2025, themed “The Art of Enterprise,” is set to deliver a multi-layered program that blends knowledge-sharing, mentorship, and opportunities for investment. Across its five-day schedule, BOP 2025 will spotlight curated sessions, masterclasses, and a high-stakes pitch competition designed to equip creatives with the skills, strategies, and platforms they need to thrive.

The conference will feature curated sessions with thought-provoking conversations and live experiences led by leading voices in the creative industry. These sessions will explore creativity, sustainability, business growth, and the future of visual storytelling, offering participants new perspectives on how to align their talent with enterprise.

BOP 2025 will also present an intensive Masterclass program that connects participants with seasoned experts who will provide practical insights into business strategy, financial management, branding, cultural storytelling, technology, pitching, networking, intellectual property, sustainability, and portfolio development.

These sessions are designed to provide clarity, structure, and actionable strategies for photographers, videographers, designers, musicians, and other creative entrepreneurs aiming to scale their businesses globally. The conference will culminate in a high-stakes Speed Pitch Competition, where selected creatives will pitch their business ideas directly to a panel of investors, industry leaders, and financial institutions. With only minutes to make their case, participants will compete for funding, mentorship, and partnerships that can accelerate their ventures. Pitches will be judged on clarity of vision, market potential, feasibility, innovation, and presentation readiness, ensuring that the strongest ideas get the recognition and support they deserve.

Speaking on these initiatives, Kola Oshalusi, Convener of The Business of Photography Conference, said: “Many talented creatives are brimming with ideas but struggle with building structures that make their businesses sustainable. The mentorship and masterclasses at BOP 2025 aim to bridge that gap. We are creating an environment where creativity meets enterprise, where passion is matched with the tools and direction needed to thrive.”

Together, the curated sessions, mentorship program, and Speed Pitch underscore BOP 2025’s commitment to transforming Africa’s creative economy into one that is innovative, sustainable, and globally competitive.

Creatives, investors, and industry stakeholders are invited to join this landmark gathering from September 15 to 19, 2025. The Business of Photography Conference 2025 is more than an event. It is a movement redefining what it means to build enterprise through creativity.

For more details, visit bopconference.com or follow @bopnetworks on Instagram. For sponsorship and partnership opportunities, email. For media inquiries, contact [email protected]. About The Business of Photography Conference

The Business of Photography, as a project, was designed to identify the business opportunities in

the creative industry with a major focus on photography, its application, as well as its impact on our social and economic industry. The project was also designed to look at ways to expand knowledge and integration between creatives, the consuming public, and the government.

Hence, the creation of a communication platform and online magazine www.businessofphotography.net and an international annual conference called Business of Photography Conference, were Creatives, inventors, government, businesses, and everyone within the value chain converge to have in-depth, collaborative, fruitful, and industry-driving conversations.

