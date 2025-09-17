Aso Ebi Diaries Wins Best Costume at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival 2025

The critically acclaimed Nigerian film Aso Ebi Diaries continued its global winning streak this past weekend, taking home the award for Best Costume at the prestigious Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) on September 13, 2025.

The award celebrates the artistry and vision of the film’s lead costumiers, Yolanda Okereke

and Janet Aiyegbusi, whose detailed and culturally resonant designs brought the vibrant world of Aso Ebi Diaries to life on screen. Their work has been praised for blending authenticity with bold creativity, honoring African tradition while appealing to a worldwide audience. Produced by Laide Daramola and Taiwo Adebayo, Aso Ebi Diaries first dazzled audiences during its cinematic premiere in West Africa over Easter weekend on April 18, 2025, launching simultaneously in Nigeria and Ghana. Since then, the film has become a true cultural phenomenon, embarking on an international tour that has captivated audiences across the United States.

Following celebrated screenings in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area as well as Houston, the movement continues to gain traction. The next stops on the U.S. tour include Cincinnati, Atlanta, and New Jersey, further cementing the film’s reputation as one of the most talked-about African films of the year. Reviews have been outstanding, with audiences and critics alike praising the film’s celebration of culture, tradition, and storytelling. Beyond its artistry, Aso Ebi Diaries has sparked a global movement, uniting diasporic communities and drawing international attention to the strength and brilliance of African cinema.

“Winning Best Costume at TINFF is a triumph not just for our film, but for the African fashion and design industry,” said producer Laide Daramola. “Yolanda and Janet’s work elevated the story, honoring our heritage while delivering something bold and unforgettable. We are proud to share this moment with the world.”

As Aso Ebi Diaries continues its cinematic journey across continents, its legacy as a groundbreaking cultural work only grows stronger, a testament to the power of African storytelling, artistry, and resilience.About Aso Ebi Diaries

Aso Ebi Diaries is the tenth feature film from Lady Laide Studios, produced by Lady Laide Daramola and Taiwo Adebayo. Known for its sweeping portrayal of African culture, fashion, and community, the film has become a global sensation with premieres across Africa and North America.

Sponsored Content