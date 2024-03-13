Here’s Your Chance to Win a Ticket to Zanzibar With Smirnoff Ice

Smirnoff Ice kicks off its electrifying National Consumer Promo winner selection today, and three lucky consumers are already celebrating a win! Announced this week, these Smirnoff fans are packing their bags for an unforgettable trip to Zanzibar with Nigerian Afro-soul sensation Omah Lay.

The ‘Chill & Win Big’ promo is an eight-week extravaganza designed to reward loyal Smirnoff consumers and celebrate the rich taste of Nigerian culture. This is just the first sip of the promotional excitement! Over the next eight weeks, Smirnoff will announce more winners, giving you multiple chances to snag your dream vacation. So, keep your eyes glued to Smirnoff on social media for updates on how to participate.

Speaking at the press conference on January 26th, when the campaign launched, Mark Mugisha, Marketing and Innovations Director at Guinness Nigeria, said,

We’re thrilled to kick off the Chill & Win Big Promo, where we’d be rewarding our consumers with an unforgettable experience in Zanzibar!

The announcement of week one’s winners was a testament to Smirnoff’s commitment to rewarding consumers in the Chill & Win Big Promo. Consumers are urged to continue to enjoy the beverage responsibly, as there are many more exciting announcements and opportunities to win throughout the promo season.

SMIRNOFF™ has always been known for quality and is enjoyed responsibly in 130 countries around the world. The Smirnoff Trademark range in Nigeria consists of the Vodka with an ABV of 37.5% and the Ready to Serve (RTS), which is Smirnoff Ice with an ABV of 5.5%.

