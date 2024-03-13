Connect with us

Promotions TRAVEL

Here’s Your Chance to Win a Ticket to Zanzibar With Smirnoff Ice

Events Promotions

Embracing the Nigerian Heritage: Dr. Christopher Brooks Launches his anticipated Memoir!

Events Promotions

The Fusion of Culture, Art, and Business: Get Ready for the Business of Photography Conference 2024

Promotions

Meet Circo: The new Social Media App set to Spotlight African Content and Creators

Events News Promotions

Hone Your Talent: Apply for The Writing Class 4.0 (Corps Edition) | Deadline: March 17th

Promotions

AWARI: Discover, Experience, Love Your City

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Flawsome: Celebrating Sisterhood and the Beauty of Female Friendships

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Culinary Stars Align! Cooking With GameChangers Takes Center Stage at Lagos Premiere!

Events Inspired Promotions

Igniting Success Stories for Girls: The Pride Initiative by the Ojiudu Foundation Empowers the Next Generation of Women

Promotions

From Childhood Passion to Global Impact: Joyce Lewis' Mission for Sustainable Development

Promotions

Here’s Your Chance to Win a Ticket to Zanzibar With Smirnoff Ice

Written by Smirnoff Ice
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Smirnoff Ice kicks off its electrifying National Consumer Promo winner selection today, and three lucky consumers are already celebrating a win! Announced this week, these Smirnoff fans are packing their bags for an unforgettable trip to Zanzibar with Nigerian Afro-soul sensation Omah Lay.

The ‘Chill & Win Big’ promo is an eight-week extravaganza designed to reward loyal Smirnoff consumers and celebrate the rich taste of Nigerian culture. This is just the first sip of the promotional excitement! Over the next eight weeks, Smirnoff will announce more winners, giving you multiple chances to snag your dream vacation. So, keep your eyes glued to Smirnoff on social media for updates on how to participate.

Speaking at the press conference on January 26th, when the campaign launched, Mark Mugisha, Marketing and Innovations Director at Guinness Nigeria, said,

We’re thrilled to kick off the Chill & Win Big Promo, where we’d be rewarding our consumers with an unforgettable experience in Zanzibar!

The announcement of week one’s winners was a testament to Smirnoff’s commitment to rewarding consumers in the Chill & Win Big Promo. Consumers are urged to continue to enjoy the beverage responsibly, as there are many more exciting announcements and opportunities to win throughout the promo season.

SMIRNOFF™ has always been known for quality and is enjoyed responsibly in 130 countries around the world. The Smirnoff Trademark range in Nigeria consists of the Vodka with an ABV of 37.5% and the Ready to Serve (RTS), which is Smirnoff Ice with an ABV of 5.5%.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Ariyike Olayiwola: For Big Girls & The Rest of Us Who Don’t Fit In

Dennis Isong: Is the Value of the Dollar Affecting Real Estate Investment in Nigeria?

See How Paula Marowa is Reviving Zimbambwe’s Leather Sector

Praise & Oluwaseyi Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the Netherlands

8 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2024 Global Landscapes Forum’s List
css.php