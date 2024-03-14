10 Years Strong! Amstel Malta Returns to Fuel AMVCAs & Celebrate African Storytelling Magic

Amstel Malta returns as AMVCA Headline Sponsor, Fueling African Film Excellence for the 10th Year running. At the AMVCA press conference held on Tuesday, March 12th in Lagos, details surrounding Amstel Malta’s renewed sponsorship for the prestigious award ceremony were revealed, showcasing their ongoing support for the African film and creative landscape.

Set to be held from May 10- 11 2024 in Lagos, the two-day event will celebrate a decade of brilliance, innovation, and the sheer magic of African storytelling on screen. This sponsorship reflects Amstel Malta’s continued commitment to uplifting and empowering the African film and creative industry.

Speaking at the Press conference, Francis Obiajulu, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta and Hi-Malt, expressed the significance of the 10-year-long partnership between Amstel Malta and the AMVCA. He said,

For 10 years, Amstel Malta has been a proud partner of the AMVCAs’, championing African creativity and excellence in the film and creative industry. As we mark this milestone, we remain committed to supporting and celebrating the best of African film and entertainment.

Building on a decade of dedication, Amstel Malta renews its support for the AMVCAs by sponsoring three key categories: Best Movie, Best Digital Content Creator, and Best Indigenous Africa Magic Original. This commitment reflects their unwavering support for the Nigerian and African film and creative industry.

