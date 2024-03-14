Connect with us

Nollywood Promotions

10 Years Strong! Amstel Malta Returns to Fuel AMVCAs & Celebrate African Storytelling Magic

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Uzee Usman, Eyimeyi Afolayan & Lateef Adedimeji Reflect on Set Life & Working with Kunle Afolayan on "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre"

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Flawsome: Celebrating Sisterhood and the Beauty of Female Friendships

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood

Enioluwa Adeoluwa is Making His Debut as a Producer with the Limited Series "All Of Us"

Movies & TV Nollywood

“Baby Farm”, “Òlòtūré” & Other Nollywood Titles Directed by Women Coming to Netflix this Year

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Didi Spills the Tea to Editi about Ene's Secret Admirer in Episode 7 (S7) of "Skinny Girl In Transit"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

International Women's Day: 5 Nollywood Films with Leading Female Characters Challenging Societal Expectations

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

This Episode 7 (S1) of "Dear Diane" is Where Solo Missions End | Watch

Beauty BN TV Career Events Nollywood Style

Beverly Naya & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Discuss 'Challenging the Norm: Beyond Trends & Influences' with Mary Edoro | WATCH

Movies & TV Nollywood

The Many Times John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor Made Us Laugh

Nollywood

10 Years Strong! Amstel Malta Returns to Fuel AMVCAs & Celebrate African Storytelling Magic

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Amstel Malta returns as AMVCA Headline Sponsor, Fueling African Film Excellence for the 10th Year running. At the AMVCA press conference held on Tuesday, March 12th in Lagos, details surrounding Amstel Malta’s renewed sponsorship for the prestigious award ceremony were revealed, showcasing their ongoing support for the African film and creative landscape.

Set to be held from May 10- 11 2024 in Lagos, the two-day event will celebrate a decade of brilliance, innovation, and the sheer magic of African storytelling on screen. This sponsorship reflects Amstel Malta’s continued commitment to uplifting and empowering the African film and creative industry.

Speaking at the Press conference, Francis Obiajulu, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta and Hi-Malt, expressed the significance of the 10-year-long partnership between Amstel Malta and the AMVCA. He said,

For 10 years, Amstel Malta has been a proud partner of the AMVCAs’, championing African creativity and excellence in the film and creative industry. As we mark this milestone, we remain committed to supporting and celebrating the best of African film and entertainment.

Building on a decade of dedication, Amstel Malta renews its support for the AMVCAs by sponsoring three key categories: Best Movie, Best Digital Content Creator, and Best Indigenous Africa Magic Original. This commitment reflects their unwavering support for the Nigerian and African film and creative industry.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Ariyike Olayiwola: For Big Girls & The Rest of Us Who Don’t Fit In

Dennis Isong: Is the Value of the Dollar Affecting Real Estate Investment in Nigeria?

See How Paula Marowa is Reviving Zimbambwe’s Leather Sector

Praise & Oluwaseyi Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the Netherlands

8 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2024 Global Landscapes Forum’s List
css.php