Scoop
Toke Makinwa’s Pixie Cut Meets a Mini Dress With Sculpted Sleeves
A fitted blue mini dress with statement sleeves and small beaded accents ensures Toke Makinwa’s look is impossible to ignore.
Did someone really say, “Take it easy on us, Toke”? At this point, no one can blame them. Your timelines — whether you’re scrolling through TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or X — have been filled with a steady stream of gorgeous photos from Toke Makinwa. Every few days, she drops another look, and we’re obsessed.
Lately, she’s been favouring her neat pixie cut, wearing it with a consistency that has become part of her charm. Yet, her outfits keep shifting lanes. One minute she’s in bold prints from the recently concluded Lagos Fashion Week; the next, she’s glowing in a pink beaded corset dress.
Most recently, she stepped out for Tomike Adeoye’s Olori Ebi end-of-year party, and her look had people talking for all the right reasons. The asoebi for the event was a blue-and-white fabric, and Toke chose a fitted mini dress with sculptural elements that made the outfit even more striking. The sleeves carried most of the artistry — large balloon shapes, with one side dropped slightly.
At the hem, just on one side, was a blue beaded fringe that added a subtle edge without taking away from the overall clean finish. She kept her accessories minimal so the dress could shine on its own, pairing it with sky-blue mules and a white clutch. And, of course, her pixie cut — now styled in soft waves — tied everything together with a refined ease.
See more photos below.
View this post on Instagram