Connect with us

Scoop Style

Toke Makinwa’s Pixie Cut Meets a Mini Dress With Sculpted Sleeves

Scoop Style

Fireboy DML’s All-Black Agbada Look Is Giving Premium Nigerian Style

Scoop Style

The Purple Asoebi Slayed! See the Stunning Looks from Mercy Aigbe’s Party

Scoop Style

Mercy Aigbe Served Four Gorgeous Looks for Her Mum’s Celebration of Life

Scoop Sweet Spot

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson Are Engaged! See Their Lovely Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Soft Romance and Matching Asọebi? Bella Okagbue & Sheggz Olusemo Gave Us a Moment

Music Scoop

Chike’s "Wetin Dey" Is a Tender Reminder to Check In With Love

Music Scoop

Flavour’s New Album “Afroculture” Is a Celebration of African Heritage

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Cancels Minneapolis and Chicago Stops on His "No Sign of Weakness" Tour

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson’s Introduction Was Shades of Brown, Gold and Love

Scoop

Toke Makinwa’s Pixie Cut Meets a Mini Dress With Sculpted Sleeves

A fitted blue mini dress with statement sleeves and small beaded accents ensures Toke Makinwa’s look is impossible to ignore.
Avatar photo

Published

51 minutes ago

 on

Did someone really say, “Take it easy on us, Toke”? At this point, no one can blame them. Your timelines — whether you’re scrolling through TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or X — have been filled with a steady stream of gorgeous photos from Toke Makinwa. Every few days, she drops another look, and we’re obsessed.

Lately, she’s been favouring her neat pixie cut, wearing it with a consistency that has become part of her charm. Yet, her outfits keep shifting lanes. One minute she’s in bold prints from the recently concluded Lagos Fashion Week; the next, she’s glowing in a pink beaded corset dress.

Most recently, she stepped out for Tomike Adeoye’s Olori Ebi end-of-year party, and her look had people talking for all the right reasons. The asoebi for the event was a blue-and-white fabric, and Toke chose a fitted mini dress with sculptural elements that made the outfit even more striking. The sleeves carried most of the artistry — large balloon shapes, with one side dropped slightly.

At the hem, just on one side, was a blue beaded fringe that added a subtle edge without taking away from the overall clean finish. She kept her accessories minimal so the dress could shine on its own, pairing it with sky-blue mules and a white clutch. And, of course, her pixie cut — now styled in soft waves — tied everything together with a refined ease.

See more photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php