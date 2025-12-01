Toke Makinwa’s Pixie Cut Meets a Mini Dress With Sculpted Sleeves

Did someone really say, “Take it easy on us, Toke”? At this point, no one can blame them. Your timelines — whether you’re scrolling through TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or X — have been filled with a steady stream of gorgeous photos from Toke Makinwa. Every few days, she drops another look, and we’re obsessed.

Lately, she’s been favouring her neat pixie cut, wearing it with a consistency that has become part of her charm. Yet, her outfits keep shifting lanes. One minute she’s in bold prints from the recently concluded Lagos Fashion Week; the next, she’s glowing in a pink beaded corset dress.

Most recently, she stepped out for Tomike Adeoye’s Olori Ebi end-of-year party, and her look had people talking for all the right reasons. The asoebi for the event was a blue-and-white fabric, and Toke chose a fitted mini dress with sculptural elements that made the outfit even more striking. The sleeves carried most of the artistry — large balloon shapes, with one side dropped slightly.

At the hem, just on one side, was a blue beaded fringe that added a subtle edge without taking away from the overall clean finish. She kept her accessories minimal so the dress could shine on its own, pairing it with sky-blue mules and a white clutch. And, of course, her pixie cut — now styled in soft waves — tied everything together with a refined ease.

See more photos below.