"Your Colour Is Not a Curse": Anok Yai's Fashion Awards Win Speaks Volumes

We Love Everything About Tems' Sunset-Soaked "First" Visuals

Chineye Otabil Shares Self-Care Lessons at the 2025 Aegis Global Women's Retreat

Olivia Yacé Renounces Miss Universe Africa & Oceania Title

Jess Martinez Sets New Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Afro

Onyinyechi Basil Celebrates Nigeria in Bold National Costume at Miss Universe 2025

Meet the African Queens Representing the Continent at Miss Universe 2025

Onyinyechi Basil Is Representing Nigeria at Miss Universe 2025

Tems in White at GQ Men of the Year? We Love Everything About This Look

The Anniversary Collection: Lanre DaSilva Marks 20 Years of Timeless Elegance

"Your Colour Is Not a Curse": Anok Yai's Fashion Awards Win Speaks Volumes

South Sudanese-American model Anok Yai has been named Model of the Year at the 2025 Fashion Awards, recognised for her strong global impact over the past year.
1 hour ago

Photo Credit: Anok Yai/Instagram

Have you ever seen a moment that felt completely destined? That was Anok Yai last night at the Fashion Awards 2025, where she received the Model of the Year title at London’s Royal Albert Hall — a win many have been waiting for.

She walked in wearing a custom Dilara Findikoglu gown that looked almost sculpted onto her body: a champagne-ivory silk satin dress shaped in a dramatic mermaid silhouette, anchored by a sharply tailored corset with visible boning. The skirt swept into asymmetrical folds before falling into a cathedral-length train with textured edges.

Her styling was just as striking: a sleek, blunt bob, defined eyes, luminous skin and chandelier earrings that framed her face without overwhelming the gown.

When Anok stepped on stage to accept her award, she grounded the moment with words that felt bigger than fashion. During her speech, she declared: “To all my little black girls who are watching me right now, your colour is not a curse.” She also reflected on the doubt she faced early in her career: “I was told my career would only last six months…it’s been a long six months, huh?”

It was a night of recognition, yes — but also a night that affirmed her journey, her voice, and her place as one of the defining faces of this generation.

