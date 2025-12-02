“Your Colour Is Not a Curse”: Anok Yai’s Fashion Awards Win Speaks Volumes

Have you ever seen a moment that felt completely destined? That was Anok Yai last night at the Fashion Awards 2025, where she received the Model of the Year title at London’s Royal Albert Hall — a win many have been waiting for.

She walked in wearing a custom Dilara Findikoglu gown that looked almost sculpted onto her body: a champagne-ivory silk satin dress shaped in a dramatic mermaid silhouette, anchored by a sharply tailored corset with visible boning. The skirt swept into asymmetrical folds before falling into a cathedral-length train with textured edges.

Her styling was just as striking: a sleek, blunt bob, defined eyes, luminous skin and chandelier earrings that framed her face without overwhelming the gown.

When Anok stepped on stage to accept her award, she grounded the moment with words that felt bigger than fashion. During her speech, she declared: “To all my little black girls who are watching me right now, your colour is not a curse.” She also reflected on the doubt she faced early in her career: “I was told my career would only last six months…it’s been a long six months, huh?”

It was a night of recognition, yes — but also a night that affirmed her journey, her voice, and her place as one of the defining faces of this generation.

