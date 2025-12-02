Ini Edo’s “A Very Wild Christmas” Trailer Is the Festive Chaos We’ve Been Waiting For

Ever wondered what happens when a family’s secrets decide to spill out right before Christmas? Ini Edo’s new holiday film, “A Very Wild Christmas,” has just dropped its trailer, and it’s clear we’re in for a festive season with a little extra spice.

Landing in cinemas on 16 December 2025, the film follows a family whose “naughty ways” and long-buried issues finally catch up with them. Instead of peaceful carols and warm moments by the tree, they’re faced with truth-telling, chaos management and the awkward task of working together to save their holiday.

Produced by Ini Edo and directed by Akay Mason, the cast is packed with favourites — Ini Edo, Eucharia Anunobi, Taye Arimoro, Adedimeji Lateef, Wumi Toriola, Nancy Isime, Waje, Femi Branch and more. And from the trailer alone, this Christmas looks anything but quiet.

If your December needs a dose of humour, a bit of madness and a whole lot of Nollywood star power, this film is already shaping up to be one to watch.

Watch the trailer