Episode Five MENtality With Ebuka is Here | Watch!

BN TV

Another episode of the MENtality With Ebuka podcast has been released!

This time, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Banky W, invite Timi Dakolo and Hermes Iyele to discuss masculinity and fatherhood.

The MENtality With Ebuka podcast has opened conversations about men. From relationships, money, to friendships, Ebuka and Banky W have hosted guests who thoroughly dissect these topics, and they relate to men.

The fifth episode is now here, and it, as usual, promises to be enlightening. So, grab your popcorn as you watch the episode via the link below:

