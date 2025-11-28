Toke Makinwa Shares the Sweet, Funny & Unexpected Moments of Motherhood

Toke Makinwa is sharing what life has been like since stepping into one of her biggest chapters yet: motherhood. In her latest vlog, she opens up about welcoming her baby, Yakira Eliana and the joys, surprises, and lessons that have come with it.

From the sleepless nights to the little wins that make it all worth it, Toke takes us inside her world as she navigates early motherhood. She also shows off some of the products that have been absolute lifesavers along the way, the essentials every new mum might want to have on hand.

Whether you’re a first-time mum, thinking about becoming one, or just curious about Toke’s journey, this vlog is full of warm, honest reflections, practical tips, and those sweet little moments that make motherhood unforgettable.

It’s a look at love, growth, and finding your way in a completely new season of life — straight from Toke herself.