Jollof Rice, But Make It Sweet: Kikifoodies’ New Recipe Will Wow Your Tastebuds

Smokey Jollof rice is basically everywhere—at parties, family get-togethers, even on a regular lunch plate at home. It’s the reigning champ of comfort food, but let’s be honest… sometimes it feels like your taste buds need a little holiday. Enter Kikifoodies, ready to shake up the Jollof game with a bold twist she calls Sweet Jollof Rice. Think familiar, think comforting, but think with a hint of sweetness that makes you do a double-take and a happy dance at the same time.

For this, you start by cooking the meat and making the pepper base. Once that’s ready, the real magic begins. Heat up some oil in a pot, fry chopped onions until golden brown, then add tomato paste and let it fry for at least fifteen minutes. You’ll know it’s ready when the colour deepens to a rich red and starts to separate beautifully. Next, add the pepper mix base — no need to fry for too long since it’s already cooked — then season generously. After a good fry, pour in the meat stock and a little water, give everything a good mix, lower the heat, and allow it to simmer gently.

Once that’s done, wash the rice and fold it carefully into the mix. Give it another good stir, add some water, and let it cook until perfectly tender. Kikifoodies reveals her secret to making Sweet Jollof Rice irresistible: plenty of onions. They give the rice that subtle sweetness that sets this Jollof apart from the usual.

The end result is a beautifully rich, slightly sweet Jollof rice that tastes like celebration in every bite, perfect for when you want something familiar yet refreshingly different.

Watch below