Nathaniel Bassey’s “Odara” Is the Worship Song to Carry You into 2026

Nathaniel Bassey has gifted us with a new song and music video, and it feels like stepping into a cloud of worship. Titled “Odara,” this release comes ahead of his highly anticipated album, “Glory of His Presence,” set to drop in January 2026.

The new album promises a glory experience, an invitation to encounter the tangible presence of God through worship. But for now, “Odara” lets us bask in that glorious atmosphere. Perfect for the Christmas season and carrying that joy into the new year, the song radiates warmth, hope, and the sweetness of God’s manifest presence.

With every note and lyric, Bassey captures the essence of worship that draws you in. The music video mirrors this celebration, offering viewers a moment to pause, reflect, and rejoice. It’s a reminder of the beauty and majesty described in Revelation 7:9-10, where a great multitude stands in awe before the throne, worshipping and giving praise.

Watch below