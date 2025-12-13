Tems Breaks Down Big Daddy and Why She’s Fully Owning Her Power

If you’re curious about “Big Daddy,” Tems’ track from her latest EP “Love Is a Kingdom,” you’re in luck. The singer-songwriter recently pulled up to Genius to break the song down, verse by verse, and the conversation was as honest and refreshing as you’d expect.

As she walks through the lyrics, Tems opens up about the inspiration behind the record and why she enjoys making music that makes her move, both physically and emotionally. “Big Daddy” carries that confident, grounded energy she’s known for, but it also leaves room for reflection. For Tems, the song is rooted in knowing who you are and standing firmly in that truth.

She also touches on the difference between real ambition and pretending to be someone you’re not, a theme that quietly runs through the track. It’s about self-belief without performance, confidence without the need for approval, and ambition that comes from within rather than external pressure.

Hearing Tems explain the lyrics in her own words adds another layer to the song. Each verse reveals intention, clarity, and the freedom she feels when creating music on her own terms. By the time she’s done, Big Daddy feels even more personal, and the message lands with greater weight.

If you loved the song already, this Genius breakdown makes it hit deeper. And if you’re just getting into “Love Is a Kingdom,” this is the perfect place to start.

Watch below