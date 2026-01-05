Kikifoodies Takes Jollof Rice to the Next Level with Asun

What do you get when mix the best Jollof rice in the world with the best and favourite street food asun, the result is a bold, deeply satisfying dish: Asun Jollof rice.

Kikifoodies’ version starts with goat meat, gently boiled in onions, seasoning cubes, salt and plenty of water, with thyme added if you like. Once tender, the meat is rested and then roasted until perfectly brown — frying works too, but roasting gives that authentic asun flavour. After deboning and cutting into smaller pieces, it’s set aside (with serious self-control).

The asun comes together with blended peppers and onions, a bit of goat stock, seasoning and salt, all simmered on low heat until rich, spicy and irresistible. Fair warning: this is the stage where tasting can easily turn into eating.

For the Jollof, she keeps the pepper level modest, knowing the asun will bring the heat. A tomato-based sauce cooked with onions, oil, seasoning, herbs and goat stock forms the base, before the rice goes in and cooks until fluffy, fragrant and well-coated.

Once everything is ready, the asun is folded into the Jollof, and just like that, you have a glorious pot of Asun Jollof rice. It is spicy and comforting in all the right ways. Kikifoodies says it’s one of her favourite Nigerian fusion dishes to make, and honestly, it’s easy to see why.

Watch below