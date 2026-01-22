Why Has Online Streaming Become So Popular?

American streamer, Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, arrived in Nigeria on January 21, 2026, as part of his “Speed Does Africa” tour. On arriving in Nigeria, he reached 50 million subscribers on YouTube and became the first black streamer to reach the milestone on the platform. His African tour and arrival in Nigeria boosted this.

For many Nigerians, the excitement around his visit raised a question: What exactly is streaming, and why does it command this level of attention?

Streaming (not the Netflix or other movie platforms kind of streaming) has become one of the new industries birthed by social media. At its core, it is the ability to broadcast content live over the internet. It is like being on a call with someone for many hours while they show you what they do and where they are. But instead of seeing or listening to the other person you’re on the call with, you only read their texts and see their reactions via emojis. It is like going on Instagram Live for many hours.

Unlike traditional television, streaming does not require viewers to wait. It meets them where they are — on their phones, laptops, tablets and wherever they stream — and invites them into moments as they unfold. Globally, streaming has produced a new class of media figures whose influence rivals, and sometimes surpasses, that of film stars and musicians. Creators like MrBeast, Kai Cenat, and others command audiences that run into the tens or hundreds of millions. Kai Cenat is the most subscribed Twitch streamer globally, with over 1.1 million paid subscribers. Streamers build communities, and those communities are loyal because they feel seen and acknowledged. A username called out during a live stream can mean more to a viewer than a celebrity autograph. I don’t know why.

One of the advantages of streaming, like other social media businesses or industries, is its disruption of the order. You do not need a big company or a record label signing or a co-sign to begin. All you need is a camera, a stable internet and whatever you can do to attract a community.

Nigerian creators have begun to tap into this space. Recently, streaming has become one of the alternatives for them. Names like Shank, Carter Efe, Peller, Jarvis and a few others come to mind who use different platforms, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and others, to livestream. Recently, Davido was live with Carter Efe on Twitch, which earned him over 20 thousand subscribers, a great deal in the streaming industry for a newcomer like Carter Efe. Last year, Olamide also graced Shank’s livestream.

Streaming has become so popular that streamers are invited to major events, which helps them gain new subscribers. In 2022, the Streamers’ Awards ceremony was also launched, featuring various categories such as Best Football Streamer, Best Music Streamer, and Best Overall Streamer. Streamers often attract subscribers by travelling to different locations and attempting daring stunts. IShowSpeed is famed for performing stunts like jumping over moving cars and touring different countries various countries. When these stunts are shared on social media, they generate significant interest and encourage viewers to follow their streams.

So, IShowSpeed’s Nigerian visit isn’t a fluke. Apart from attracting attention to Nigeria, because he has subscribers from everywhere in the world, it is also a streaming strategy to attract new followers and subscribers. In one of the videos circulating online on his arrival in Nigeria, Speed was seen introducing himself to a woman who had never heard of him or streaming. That’s one example of the hundreds or thousands of people who’d search for his name and what he does.

Streaming has gained popularity because it allows people to connect and engage with something outside of themselves. While social media often creates a sense of distance between individuals, streaming serves to bridge that gap in an unconventional way. It provides a common interest for people to gather around, even when they are thousands of miles apart. Nigerian creators recognised this as an opportunity. Unlike traditional forms, streaming does not require institutional approval, which is what upcoming creatives sometimes long for in Nigeria. Instead, it rewards consistency, personality and community-building.