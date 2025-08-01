Lilian Afegbai Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in This Stunning Vintage-Inspired Look

If you’re not already obsessed with Lilian Afegbai, let us help you catch up. She’s absolutely killing it in “To Kill A Monkey” as Idia (yep, it’s on Netflix and it’s the series everyone’s talking about). But right now, we need to talk about her latest fashion look.

The look starts with a black strapless base, but here’s where it gets interesting: layered on top is this incredible piece made entirely of oversized gold beads and cascading fringe in gold and green. The fringe is long, colourful, and super fun. It’s giving 1920s speakeasy meets modern art installation. The bottom half flows into a dramatic deep blue tulle skirt worn over sleek black leggings, finished with pointed white heels that feature ankle chains.

The styling choices reveal someone who knows fashion history. That platinum bob isn’t just pretty; it’s a direct citation of 1930s Hollywood glamour. The red lipstick feels intentional rather than default. The gold jewellery — thick chains at the neck and wrists — creates visual echoes with the beaded fringe.

In some frames, she adds a black faux fur jacket that transforms the look from performance piece to something you might actually wear to a gallery opening (if you had the confidence). It’s the kind of styling move that separates people who wear clothes from people who understand them.

Every photo is its own vibe. See them below