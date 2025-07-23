Lilian Afegbai’s “Hoz-bend” in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘To Kill A Monkey’ Has the Internet Buzzing

How will you be pronouncing the word husband after watching To Kill A Monkey? Well, for us, it’s now officially the Idia way: Hoz-bend.

One of the most delightful things about the Netflix series, and something audiences can’t stop talking about, is the way Idia, played brilliantly by Lilian Afegbai, pronounces certain words. Husband became Hoz-bend, juice turned into Ju-wees, and sis for sister became sist. And that’s just a few of them.

But it wasn’t just the words. Lilian’s mannerisms, deeply rooted in her Edo heritage, brought Idia to life in the most entertaining way. She owned the role, and fans can’t get enough of her performance.

So, when Kemi Adetiba tweeted that she needed Lilian to record an instructional video on how to pronounce these words the Idia way, the actress didn’t disappoint. She delivered a full tutorial video, teaching us all how to get it right – Hoz-bend and all.

Watch it below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)