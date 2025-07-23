Venus Williams Becomes Oldest Player to Win WTA Singles Match Since Martina Navratilova in 2004

Connect with us

At 45, Venus Williams delivered a composed 6-3, 6-4 win over Peyton Stearns at the DC Open, reminding fans why her legacy still matters.
At 45, Venus Williams is still serving up inspiration and aces. The seven-time Grand Slam champion made a winning return to singles tennis on Tuesday night, defeating fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 at the DC Open.

Her return to the court was more than just about getting a win, it was proof that determination, self-belief and love for the game never age.

“I wanted to play a good match… and win the match,” she told fans with a smile, earning loud cheers from a crowd clearly rooting for her.

With this victory, she became the second-oldest woman ever to win a tour-level singles match, just behind Martina Navratilova, who claimed her last win at 47 in 2004. Venus’ road back hasn’t been easy. Following surgery to remove uterine fibroids, she spent months questioning whether she was “good enough yet.” She admitted it has been as much a mental challenge as a physical one.

“There are no limits for excellence,” she said. “If you put in the work mentally, physically and emotionally, then you can have the result.”

And she proved it. Her trademark big serves and groundstrokes were a reminder of the champion who once dominated the sport.

Next, Venus will face Poland’s Magdalena Frech. If Tuesday’s performance is anything to go by, she’s ready to keep fighting for every point.

What a comeback.

Watch the highlights of the match below

